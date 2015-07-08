Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEE, KEVIN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1962
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 09:17:00
|Court Case
|8902022702281
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CASTLE, ASHTYN DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/8/2001
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 14:20:00
|Court Case
|3502020718362
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|STROTHER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022217666
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BLACK, JAMES KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1984
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 09:15:00
|Court Case
|1202022051815
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FARMER, DAVENON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/23/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022008023
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|STROTHERS, ANTONIO RODERICKDECARLO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/25/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-16 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022212392
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|10000.00