Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name LEE, KEVIN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1962
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 09:17:00
Court Case 8902022702281
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CASTLE, ASHTYN DANIELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 14:20:00
Court Case 3502020718362
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STROTHER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 15:50:00
Court Case 5902022217666
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BLACK, JAMES KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 09:15:00
Court Case 1202022051815
Charge Description FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FARMER, DAVENON ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 14:15:00
Court Case 5902022008023
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name STROTHERS, ANTONIO RODERICKDECARLO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-16 15:10:00
Court Case 5902022212392
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 10000.00