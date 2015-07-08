Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martin, Lillian May
Arrest Date 06-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Martin, Lillian May (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic, at Us 74/sutherland Ave, Monroe, on 6/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Allen, Aaliyah Ta`neil
Arrest Date 06-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Aaliyah Ta`neil (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Monroe, on 6/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
Arrest Date 06-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at E Hwy 74 Bypass/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 6/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Crowder, Keionta Shanija
Arrest Date 06/16/2022
Court Case 202203911
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2022 12:46.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Jodeh, Mather Azmi
Arrest Date 06/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact/Elec (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Jodeh, Mather Azmi (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Remove/dest/deact/elec (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2022 13:25.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Lee, Chris Carl
Arrest Date 06/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Lee, Chris Carl (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 100-BLK Justice Place #104a, Shelby, NC, on 6/16/2022 18:52.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L