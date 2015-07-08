Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FULLER, KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 7/24/1983
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 10:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 15:02:00
Court Case 5902022219441
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ROGERS, DEION YAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/21/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 09:00:00
Court Case 5902022219442
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BROOKS, STANLEY LEAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 13:26:00
Court Case 5902022219348
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ABRAHAM, BOBBY JONQUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 09:00:00
Court Case 5902022202769
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, TORRI JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-17 16:30:00
Court Case 5902022219486
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00