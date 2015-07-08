Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Leroy
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Davis, Leroy (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/17/2022 23:29.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Shishkovskiy, Mikhail Leonidovich
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Shishkovskiy, Mikhail Leonidovich (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 9500-BLK Huey Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/17/2022 00:09.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, B E

Name Wright, Michelle
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case 202203920
Charge Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F),
Description Wright, Michelle (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/17/2022 01:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Wright, Michelle
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case 202203926
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Open Cont Cons Alc 1St) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wright, Michelle (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (open Cont Cons Alc 1st) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/17/2022 01:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Jones, Jacob Barron
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Jones, Jacob Barron (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 5100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail Nc, NC, on 6/17/2022 02:39.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Patterson, Christopher
Arrest Date 06/17/2022
Court Case 202203344
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Patterson, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2022 01:06.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B