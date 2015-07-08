Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Leroy
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Davis, Leroy (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/17/2022 23:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Shishkovskiy, Mikhail Leonidovich
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Shishkovskiy, Mikhail Leonidovich (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 9500-BLK Huey Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/17/2022 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Wright, Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|202203920
|Charge
|Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F),
|Description
|Wright, Michelle (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Obtain Property False Pretense, F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/17/2022 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Wright, Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|202203926
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Open Cont Cons Alc 1St) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wright, Michelle (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (open Cont Cons Alc 1st) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 6/17/2022 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Jones, Jacob Barron
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Jones, Jacob Barron (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 5100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail Nc, NC, on 6/17/2022 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Patterson, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2022
|Court Case
|202203344
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Christopher (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2022 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B