Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VILLEGAS, JOSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/10/2003
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 03:34:00
Court Case 8902021051735
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name HOOVER, XAVIER TARIANO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 13:49:00
Court Case 5902022219553
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BARCLIFF, KETURAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 02:40:00
Court Case 5902022219523
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, JAMARI AASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 14:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name GAUSE, AARON ORLANDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 03:30:00
Court Case 5902022219527
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PENA, EDWAR OSORIOANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-18 16:47:00
Court Case 5902022219576
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00