Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2022.

Name Deel, Gabrielle Faith
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case 202203933
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Deel, Gabrielle Faith (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 07:32.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case 202203966
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), And 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), and 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 21:20.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Marsh, Xavier Bam
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Order For Arrest (Fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M) And 2) Order For Arrest (Fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M),
Description Marsh, Xavier Bam (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest (fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M) and 2) Order For Arrest (fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M), at 2500-BLK Brick Yard Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/18/2022 08:48.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Wallace, Samuel Lenoard
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case 202203967
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Wallace, Samuel Lenoard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 23:03.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Marsh, Xavier Bam
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case 202203949
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Marsh, Xavier Bam (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 09:04.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Jones, Ricky Bernard
Arrest Date 06/18/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Jones, Ricky Bernard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC, on 6/18/2022 11:15.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M