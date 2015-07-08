Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deel, Gabrielle Faith
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|202203933
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Deel, Gabrielle Faith (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 07:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|202203966
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), And 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), and 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Marsh, Xavier Bam
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Order For Arrest (Fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M) And 2) Order For Arrest (Fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Xavier Bam (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest (fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M) and 2) Order For Arrest (fail To Comply With Contempt Order) (M), at 2500-BLK Brick Yard Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/18/2022 08:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Wallace, Samuel Lenoard
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|202203967
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Samuel Lenoard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 23:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Marsh, Xavier Bam
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|202203949
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Xavier Bam (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2022 09:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Jones, Ricky Bernard
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Jones, Ricky Bernard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC, on 6/18/2022 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M