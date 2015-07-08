Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|AUDAIN, GRETCHEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1971
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022217947
|Charge Description
|LARC MERCHANT EMERGENCY DOOR
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GREEN, MICHAEL DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022219640
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PASTORA-PINEDA, MARCOS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/30/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902022219607
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|VANBUSKIRK, BRET
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1985
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 14:41:00
|Court Case
|8902021053221
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FRAZIER, NANCY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022219615
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BALDWIN, EDWARD MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-19 14:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022219646
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00