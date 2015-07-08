Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maldonado, Cleto
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case 202204435
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Maldonado, Cleto (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 3100-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 6/19/2022 00:07.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Netro-mireles, Edgar Fernando
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case 202204436
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Netro-mireles, Edgar Fernando (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK N Sutherland Av/steele St, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 00:16.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case 202203970
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1400-BLK Dover St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 03:06.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Appling, Elijah Lee
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case 202204438
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Appling, Elijah Lee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 03:32.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Moore, Jaquavion Dermar
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
Description Moore, Jaquavion Dermar (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2022 05:35.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
Arrest Date 06/19/2022
Court Case 202203971
Charge Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 05:59.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B