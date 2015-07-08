Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maldonado, Cleto
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|202204435
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Maldonado, Cleto (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 3100-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 6/19/2022 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Netro-mireles, Edgar Fernando
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|202204436
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Netro-mireles, Edgar Fernando (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK N Sutherland Av/steele St, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 00:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|202203970
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1400-BLK Dover St/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 03:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Appling, Elijah Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|202204438
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Appling, Elijah Lee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 03:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Moore, Jaquavion Dermar
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Moore, Jaquavion Dermar (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 8700-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/19/2022 05:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2022
|Court Case
|202203971
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2022 05:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B