Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GIBSON, JESTAFON SHAKIELBOYD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/1991
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 07:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022219705
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|35000.00
|Name
|JONES, CLIFTON MATHEWS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 15:26:00
|Court Case
|1202021712029
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, SHERIKA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/8/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 09:10:00
|Court Case
|8302022051221
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED UTTERING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOODY-SILAS, XAVIER RASHEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022008054
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, ELIJAH COREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 00:51:00
|Court Case
|1202019053809
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JAMES, NICHOLAS KEENAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-20 07:28:00
|Court Case
|5902022214826
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00