Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GIBSON, JESTAFON SHAKIELBOYD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 07:33:00
Court Case 5902022219705
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name JONES, CLIFTON MATHEWS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 15:26:00
Court Case 1202021712029
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, SHERIKA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 09:10:00
Court Case 8302022051221
Charge Description ATTEMPTED UTTERING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOODY-SILAS, XAVIER RASHEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 15:50:00
Court Case 5902022008054
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, ELIJAH COREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 00:51:00
Court Case 1202019053809
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JAMES, NICHOLAS KEENAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-20 07:28:00
Court Case 5902022214826
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00