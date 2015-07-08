Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Ab
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2022
|Court Case
|202204418
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Ab (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 1000-BLK Equipoise Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2022 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Forsyth, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F) (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 4) Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), And 5) Fail Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (M),
|Description
|Forsyth, Christopher James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (f) (F), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 4) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), and 5) Fail Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 3500-BLK Braefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2022 06:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Darby, Kristin Trinyce
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2022
|Court Case
|202203981
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Darby, Kristin Trinyce (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2022 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Turner, John Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06-20-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Turner, John Wayne (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 75/western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, on 6/20/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Jones, Ricky Bernard
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Waiver Of Fugitive Warrant No Bond (F),
|Description
|Jones, Ricky Bernard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Waiver Of Fugitive Warrant No Bond (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monro, NC, on 6/20/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Choi, Young
|Arrest Date
|06-20-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Choi, Young (A /F/52) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 6035 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/20/2022 12:50:06 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B