Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEWIS, RAY CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 137
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 00:22:00
Court Case 5902022219769
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HICKSON, KEYO SHAMANNE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/1976
Height 6.4
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 10:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LIPSEY, TAMIR MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/12/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 14:20:00
Court Case 5902022219277
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name OAKES, ISAIAH CARNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 00:20:00
Court Case 5902022218725
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JONES, DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 09:43:00
Court Case 5902022218965
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MALONE, TAMMY MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/12/1966
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-21 14:02:00
Court Case 1702021703022
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 2500.00