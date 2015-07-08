Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEWIS, RAY CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|137
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902022219769
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HICKSON, KEYO SHAMANNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/11/1976
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 10:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LIPSEY, TAMIR MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/12/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022219277
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|OAKES, ISAIAH CARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022218725
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JONES, DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 09:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022218965
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MALONE, TAMMY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/12/1966
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-21 14:02:00
|Court Case
|1702021703022
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00