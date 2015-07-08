Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ducan, Shybious Montreal
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204498
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ducan, Shybious Montreal (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Square Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/21/2022 08:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Outen, Steven Eugene
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|202201022
|Charge
|1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Sexual Act Subst Parent/Custodian (F),
|Description
|Outen, Steven Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Sexual Act Subst Parent/custodian (F), at 400-BLK Gatewood Ln, Matthews, NC, on 6/21/2022 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Yunker, Rebecca Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Yunker, Rebecca Ann (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Funderburk, Randy
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204520
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Randy (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 6/21/2022 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Brewer, Patrick Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204008
|Charge
|Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Patrick Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Huntley, Golden Correll Roy
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204024
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Huntley, Golden Correll Roy (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 800-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L