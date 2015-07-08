Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ducan, Shybious Montreal
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case 202204498
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Ducan, Shybious Montreal (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK Matthews Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Square Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/21/2022 08:54.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Outen, Steven Eugene
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case 202201022
Charge 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Sexual Act Subst Parent/Custodian (F),
Description Outen, Steven Eugene (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Sexual Act Subst Parent/custodian (F), at 400-BLK Gatewood Ln, Matthews, NC, on 6/21/2022 20:05.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Yunker, Rebecca Ann
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Yunker, Rebecca Ann (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 10:32.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Funderburk, Randy
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case 202204520
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fugitive (F),
Description Funderburk, Randy (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 6/21/2022 20:10.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Brewer, Patrick Dwayne
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case 202204008
Charge Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
Description Brewer, Patrick Dwayne (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 12:34.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Huntley, Golden Correll Roy
Arrest Date 06/21/2022
Court Case 202204024
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Huntley, Golden Correll Roy (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 800-BLK S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2022 20:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L