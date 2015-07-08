Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARELLANO, LUIS ANGEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 01:41:00
Court Case 5902022219925
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YOUNG, TREYVON DUVALL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/9/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 10:30:00
Court Case 5902022219995
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRIS, LASHEIKA CHEMESE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 01:04:00
Court Case 5902022219923
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BYNUM, MARIA SHAWNDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 11:45:00
Court Case 5902022219854
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MILLER, KAMERON RASHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 01:29:00
Court Case 5902022219928
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LOVE, JOSHUA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-22 12:11:00
Court Case 3502022052717
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 20000.00