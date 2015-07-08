Description

Swink, Bradley Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2022 19:30.