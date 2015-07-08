Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Swink, Bradley Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Swink, Bradley Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2022 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Butler, Ramon
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|202204041
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Butler, Ramon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 74/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 6/22/2022 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Rickard, David Brian
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|202204541
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rickard, David Brian (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3900-BLK Weddington Matthews Rd/tilly Morris Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/22/2022 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Swink, Bradley Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|202204527
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felon Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Swink, Bradley Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felon Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 300-BLK S Mclin Creek Rd, Conover, NC, on 6/22/2022 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Clyburn, Lawanda Blakeney
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|202204030
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Lawanda Blakeney (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Briarberry Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2022 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Heath, Kelvin Lamont
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2022
|Court Case
|202204032
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
|Description
|Heath, Kelvin Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2022 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C