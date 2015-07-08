Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KILLIAN, DONTAVIOUS MARKEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 04:13:00
Court Case 5902022220059
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 13:54:00
Court Case 5902022220131
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MACEDO, NORBERTO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/13/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 08:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HACKER, MATTHEW JACOB
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 149
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 15:17:00
Court Case 5902022220107
Charge Description SEX OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BROWN, DEMARIO ANTWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 08:50:00
Court Case 1202022052057
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARLEY, FRAZIER DEVTRICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/28/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-23 15:05:00
Court Case 3502021700781
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 500.00