Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tyson, Misty Denise
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Tyson, Misty Denise (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 13000-BLK Robert Dr, Stanfield, NC, on 6/23/2022 19:33.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Lopez, Nereida
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lopez, Nereida (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Canary Ct, Wingate, NC, on 6/23/2022 20:38.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Walters, James Justin
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Walters, James Justin (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2000-BLK Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 21:36.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Gwyn, Keleal Alijah
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case 202204061
Charge 1) Assault On Female (F) And 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Gwyn, Keleal Alijah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (F) and 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 22:36.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Taylor, Kahlil Leon
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case 202204044
Charge 1) Criminal Summons (M), 2) Criminal Summons (M), 3) Criminal Summons (M), And 4) Criminal Summons (M),
Description Taylor, Kahlil Leon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons (M), 2) Criminal Summons (M), 3) Criminal Summons (M), and 4) Criminal Summons (M), at Kennesaw Dr Apt 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/23/2022 01:33.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 06/23/2022
Court Case 202204539
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 05:55.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A