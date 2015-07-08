Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tyson, Misty Denise
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Misty Denise (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 13000-BLK Robert Dr, Stanfield, NC, on 6/23/2022 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Lopez, Nereida
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Nereida (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Canary Ct, Wingate, NC, on 6/23/2022 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Walters, James Justin
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Walters, James Justin (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2000-BLK Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Gwyn, Keleal Alijah
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|202204061
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (F) And 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Gwyn, Keleal Alijah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (F) and 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 22:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Taylor, Kahlil Leon
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|202204044
|Charge
|1) Criminal Summons (M), 2) Criminal Summons (M), 3) Criminal Summons (M), And 4) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Kahlil Leon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Criminal Summons (M), 2) Criminal Summons (M), 3) Criminal Summons (M), and 4) Criminal Summons (M), at Kennesaw Dr Apt 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/23/2022 01:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2022
|Court Case
|202204539
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2022 05:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A