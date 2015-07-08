Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHANCLEY, ROMAIN MENDEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 00:15:00
Court Case 5902022220216
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ZELAYA, KEVIN ELI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 10:43:00
Court Case 5902022220256
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZ-BOYZO, FRANCISCO JAVIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/15/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 14:31:00
Court Case 8902021709133
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FRANSE, LUKHANYO KLYE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/27/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 02:49:00
Court Case 5902022220217
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HUBBARD, MARLON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 11:26:00
Court Case 5902022218659
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOYLE, COTY EDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1992
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-24 14:25:00
Court Case 5902022220329
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00