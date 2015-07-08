Below are the Union County arrests for 06-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cota-becerra, Valentin Dejesus
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta (Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Cota-becerra, Valentin Dejesus (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fta (misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 2900-BLK Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Sharp, Jillian Amber
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200537
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sharp, Jillian Amber (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at North Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/24/2022 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hilton, C
|Name
|Faile, Andrew Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2022
|Court Case
|202204071
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Faile, Andrew Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Anderson, Clayton
|Arrest Date
|06-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Anderson, Clayton (B /M/26) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK Antioch Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 16:30, 6/23/2022. Reported: 02:54, 6/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin
|Arrest Date
|06/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss. Marj. 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss. Marj. 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Leonards Bldgs And Truc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other
|Arrest Date
|06-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Leonards Bldgs And Truc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 4300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 03:58, 6/24/2022 and 03:59, 6/24/2022. Reported: 03:59, 6/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J