Name Cota-becerra, Valentin Dejesus
Arrest Date 06/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Fta (Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
Description Cota-becerra, Valentin Dejesus (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fta (misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 2900-BLK Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 11:11.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Sharp, Jillian Amber
Arrest Date 06/24/2022
Court Case 202200537
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sharp, Jillian Amber (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at North Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/24/2022 20:16.
Arresting Officer Hilton, C

Name Faile, Andrew Lee
Arrest Date 06/24/2022
Court Case 202204071
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Faile, Andrew Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 12:01.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Anderson, Clayton
Arrest Date 06-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Anderson, Clayton (B /M/26) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK Antioch Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 16:30, 6/23/2022. Reported: 02:54, 6/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin
Arrest Date 06/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss. Marj. 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Ortiz-rivera, Alejandro Martin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss. Marj. 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Leonards Bldgs And Truc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other
Arrest Date 06-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Leonards Bldgs And Truc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 4300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 03:58, 6/24/2022 and 03:59, 6/24/2022. Reported: 03:59, 6/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J