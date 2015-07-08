Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHIRING, CADEN JARRETT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/6/2002
Height 6.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 02:57:00
Court Case 5902022220401
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BELTON, SHENERA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 02:05:00
Court Case 5902022220404
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MELENDEZ, ALVARTO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/14/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 04:21:00
Court Case 5902020230938
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name YOUNG, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 09:11:00
Court Case 5902022220282
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHARLTON, CHARLES SERGEI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 10:09:00
Court Case 5902022220417
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MORRISON, NAVORIS LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-25 11:24:00
Court Case 5902022218858
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00