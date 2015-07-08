Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, George
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, George (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Johnson, Jeffery Jerome J
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|202204103
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Jeffery Jerome J (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 900-BLK Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Newman, James Wilford
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Newman, James Wilford (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2800-BLK E Brief Rd/old Ferry Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|202204105
|Charge
|Failure To Pay Court Cost, M (M),
|Description
|Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Pay Court Cost, M (M), at 1900-BLK Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|202204599
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Smith, Michael N
|Arrest Date
|06/25/2022
|Court Case
|202203367
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Smith, Michael N (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 10400-BLK E Independence Expy, Matthews, SC, on 6/25/2022 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T