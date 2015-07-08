Below are the Union County arrests for 06-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, George
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thomas, George (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:12.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Johnson, Jeffery Jerome J
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case 202204103
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Johnson, Jeffery Jerome J (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 900-BLK Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Newman, James Wilford
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Newman, James Wilford (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2800-BLK E Brief Rd/old Ferry Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:33.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Juarez, Gilberto Ventura
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case 202204105
Charge Failure To Pay Court Cost, M (M),
Description Juarez, Gilberto Ventura (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Pay Court Cost, M (M), at 1900-BLK Bass Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 15:49.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case 202204599
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 6/25/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Smith, Michael N
Arrest Date 06/25/2022
Court Case 202203367
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Smith, Michael N (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 10400-BLK E Independence Expy, Matthews, SC, on 6/25/2022 16:43.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T