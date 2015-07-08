Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PALACIOS-SORIA, LUIS ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022220500
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAMBERT, ROBERT D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 18:04:00
|Court Case
|5902022220530
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT LEO/PO W/FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MCCLEAVE, ANDRA MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 05:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022218256
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PUENTES-DIAZ, VALERIA DENISSA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/25/2003
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 04:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022220501
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HILL, MELISSA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1973
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022220508
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAMBERT, ROBERT DION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-26 03:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022220514
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00