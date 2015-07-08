Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Tavion Jerard
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204125
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Window Tinting Violation (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Tavion Jerard (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 1000-BLK Wickerby Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Benjamin, Tubius De-andre
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Benjamin, Tubius De-andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK W Lawyers Rd/lander Benton Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Benjamin, Tubius De-andre
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Speeding, Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Benjamin, Tubius De-andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (speeding, Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 300-BLK W Lawyers Rd/lander Benton Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Speece, Samuel Roy
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Speece, Samuel Roy (W /M/82) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at Homeless, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2022 19:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Garcia, Erick
|Arrest Date
|06/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204114
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Erick (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK Jones St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2022 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L