Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Tavion Jerard
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case 202204125
Charge 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Window Tinting Violation (M),
Description Rorie, Tavion Jerard (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), at 1000-BLK Wickerby Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:29.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Benjamin, Tubius De-andre
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Benjamin, Tubius De-andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK W Lawyers Rd/lander Benton Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:55.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Benjamin, Tubius De-andre
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Speeding, Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Benjamin, Tubius De-andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (speeding, Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 300-BLK W Lawyers Rd/lander Benton Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/26/2022 15:59.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Speece, Samuel Roy
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
Description Speece, Samuel Roy (W /M/82) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at Homeless, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2022 19:12.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Roscoe, Michael Wilson
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Roscoe, Michael Wilson (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Garcia, Erick
Arrest Date 06/26/2022
Court Case 202204114
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garcia, Erick (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK Jones St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2022 03:00.
Arresting Officer Bower, L