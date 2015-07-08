Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOOVER, MICHAEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/26/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|199
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 10:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|UNGA, STEVE BRYCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902022218264
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PEARSON, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/7/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 08:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022220406
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLIOTT, SHANTA JALIST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022218877
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROARY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 10:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAJIED, LATIF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1957
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-27 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022220590
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00