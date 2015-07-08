Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOOVER, MICHAEL SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 8/26/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 199
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 10:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name UNGA, STEVE BRYCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 11:28:00
Court Case 5902022218264
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PEARSON, ALEX
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/7/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 08:06:00
Court Case 5902022220406
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name ELLIOTT, SHANTA JALIST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 13:10:00
Court Case 5902022218877
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name ROARY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 10:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MAJIED, LATIF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1957
Height 5.9
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-27 11:10:00
Court Case 5902022220590
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00