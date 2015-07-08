Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Villeda, David Anthony
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Villeda, David Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 14:24.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Strawn, Rusty Wayne
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Strawn, Rusty Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 14:37.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mcbride, Oquavyon
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 18:09.
Arresting Officer  

Name Mcbride, Oquavyon
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 18:15.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Contreras, Reyna Jasmin
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case 202204655
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Contreras, Reyna Jasmin (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/27/2022 21:45.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Mosqueda Garcia, Juan Carlos
Arrest Date 06/27/2022
Court Case 202204655
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mosqueda Garcia, Juan Carlos (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/27/2022 21:48.
Arresting Officer Love, J