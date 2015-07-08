Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Villeda, David Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Villeda, David Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mcbride, Oquavyon
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 18:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Mcbride, Oquavyon
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcbride, Oquavyon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2022 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Contreras, Reyna Jasmin
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|202204655
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Contreras, Reyna Jasmin (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/27/2022 21:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Mosqueda Garcia, Juan Carlos
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2022
|Court Case
|202204655
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mosqueda Garcia, Juan Carlos (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/27/2022 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J