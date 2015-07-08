Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ILEMBULA, KAMAYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022205629
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PALMER, OBRYANT BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1975
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 14:48:00
|Court Case
|3102021702253
|Charge Description
|GAMBLING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PORTER, COREY LEMARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 09:42:00
|Court Case
|5902022220560
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RABOUIN, SEAN KELEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022008620
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CAPLE, DAVID E
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022218614
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, SHANDRA NATOYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-28 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022220610
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount