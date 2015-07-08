Description

Sanchez, Juan Antonio (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 7) Ccw (M), at 1300-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 22:31.