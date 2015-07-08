Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Furr, Kyle
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204163
|Charge
|Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Furr, Kyle (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A
|Name
|Hunt, Jeanine Elaine
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204164
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hunt, Jeanine Elaine (I /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 21:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Sanchez, Juan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204160
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 7) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Juan Antonio (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 7) Ccw (M), at 1300-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Duran, Ruben
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204160
|Charge
|Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Duran, Ruben (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 22:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Flax, Martin Harrison
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Flax, Martin Harrison (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/28/2022 22:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Gilley, Malik Shai Q
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Financial Card Fraud (M),
|Description
|Gilley, Malik Shai Q (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2022 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J