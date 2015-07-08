Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|202204181
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M), at 1100-BLK Bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 14:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|White, Car-tarius Allente
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Mari Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|White, Car-tarius Allente (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Mari Paraphernalia), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 08:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Mcclam, Levi Gary
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203892
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203827
|Charge
|1) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 2) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 3) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 4) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), 5) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), 6) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), And 7) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M),
|Description
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 2) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 3) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 4) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), 5) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), 6) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), and 7) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (Fail To Pay Fine) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (fail To Pay Fine) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Hudson, Cynthia Brewer
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2022
|Court Case
|202204692
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possess Weapon On Court / State Property (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Cynthia Brewer (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possess Weapon On Court / State Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S