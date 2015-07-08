Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, Steven Dewayne
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case 202204181
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M),
Description Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd Larceny (M), at 1100-BLK Bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 14:32.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name White, Car-tarius Allente
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Mari Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description White, Car-tarius Allente (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Mari Paraphernalia), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 08:08.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Mcclam, Levi Gary
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case 202203892
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Mcclam, Levi Gary (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 14:34.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case 202203827
Charge 1) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 2) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 3) Break Coin/Currency Mach (M) (M), 4) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), 5) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), 6) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M), And 7) Damage Coin/Currency Machine (M),
Description Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 2) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 3) Break Coin/currency Mach (m) (M), 4) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), 5) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), 6) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), and 7) Damage Coin/currency Machine (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 09:24.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (Fail To Pay Fine) (M),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (fail To Pay Fine) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 16:00.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Hudson, Cynthia Brewer
Arrest Date 06/29/2022
Court Case 202204692
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possess Weapon On Court / State Property (M),
Description Hudson, Cynthia Brewer (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possess Weapon On Court / State Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/29/2022 10:17.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S