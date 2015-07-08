Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEELE, OSRIC LANELL
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|5/30/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 03:19:00
|Court Case
|7902022704439
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GREEN, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/8/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 12:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOSEPH GRADY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022219810
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACK, SHEENA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022220963
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCNALLY, JOSEPH BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 11:37:00
|Court Case
|1002017704006
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PRIOLEAU, RASHAWN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/2/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-30 16:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount