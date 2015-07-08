Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEELE, OSRIC LANELL
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 5/30/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 03:19:00
Court Case 7902022704439
Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GREEN, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/8/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 12:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, JOSEPH GRADY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 14:00:00
Court Case 5902022219810
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, SHEENA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 06:30:00
Court Case 5902022220963
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCNALLY, JOSEPH BRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 11:37:00
Court Case 1002017704006
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PRIOLEAU, RASHAWN DEVON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-30 16:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount