Name Love, Sarah Lynn
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Love, Sarah Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Dial, Amanda Danielle
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Heroin), F (M),
Description Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Heroin), F (M), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/30/2022 10:00.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Temple, Josie Claire
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case 202204487
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Second Degree Trespass (M),
Description Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 300-BLK Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:01.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Dial, Amanda Danielle
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Possess Herion), F (F),
Description Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (possess Herion), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2022 11:01.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Review) (F),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Review) (F), at 100-BLK S 3rd St, Albemarle, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 06/30/2022
Court Case 202203705
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2022 14:57.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P