Below are the Union County arrests for 06-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Love, Sarah Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Love, Sarah Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Dial, Amanda Danielle
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possess Heroin), F (M),
|Description
|Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possess Heroin), F (M), at 6600-BLK Forest Green Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/30/2022 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Temple, Josie Claire
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|202204487
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 300-BLK Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Dial, Amanda Danielle
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Possess Herion), F (F),
|Description
|Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (possess Herion), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sexual Battery (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Probation Review) (F),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Battery (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(probation Review) (F), at 100-BLK S 3rd St, Albemarle, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/30/2022
|Court Case
|202203705
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/30/2022 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P