Temple, Josie Claire (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 300-BLK Goodale Rd, Chesterfield, NC, on 6/30/2022 15:01.