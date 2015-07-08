Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, MICHAEL QUINCY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/22/1983
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 03:55:00
Court Case 5902022215423
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ, JULIO GILBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 11:45:00
Court Case 5902019241607
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BURNEY, SEAN MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 1/31/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 10:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPENCER, DAVON JAVION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 15:40:00
Court Case 5902022202518
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, COLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 10:05:00
Court Case 5902022221005
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DEVIN RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-01 00:00:00
Court Case 5902021220452
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 250000.00