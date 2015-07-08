Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/22/1983
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 03:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022215423
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEREZ, JULIO GILBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019241607
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BURNEY, SEAN MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/31/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 10:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPENCER, DAVON JAVION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022202518
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILSON, COLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022221005
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DEVIN RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-01 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021220452
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|250000.00