Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blake, Isaiah Marion
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|202204232
|Charge
|Open Container, M (M),
|Description
|Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Open Container, M (M), at 800-BLK S Church St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2022 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Helms, Jennifer Beth
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta-1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Jennifer Beth (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/1/2022 16:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Hyatt, Dennis Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hyatt, Dennis Ray (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/1/2022 16:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|202204742
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2022 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Patterson, Jason Troy
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Jason Troy (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 9300-BLK High Rock Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2022 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Watkins, M
|Name
|Masters, Anthony Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200554
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Masters, Anthony Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2022 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J