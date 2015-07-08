Below are the Union County arrests for 07-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blake, Isaiah Marion
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case 202204232
Charge Open Container, M (M),
Description Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Open Container, M (M), at 800-BLK S Church St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2022 15:06.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Helms, Jennifer Beth
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Fta-1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Helms, Jennifer Beth (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/1/2022 16:52.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Hyatt, Dennis Ray
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Hyatt, Dennis Ray (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3900-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/1/2022 16:56.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Neal, Kimberly Nicole
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case 202204742
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/1/2022 17:41.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Patterson, Jason Troy
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Patterson, Jason Troy (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 9300-BLK High Rock Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2022 03:41.
Arresting Officer Watkins, M

Name Masters, Anthony Michael
Arrest Date 07/01/2022
Court Case 202200554
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Masters, Anthony Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/1/2022 19:08.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J