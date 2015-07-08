Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCORKLE, NATHAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022221262
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ARRUDA, MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022221335
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, LATRESSHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 02:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022221267
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAHDI, TAUHEEDAH NUHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1979
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902022221273
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/14/1977
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 01:07:00
|Court Case
|5902010206953
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLOUNT, THOMAS WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-02 04:23:00
|Court Case
|5902022221274
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount