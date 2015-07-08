Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCORKLE, NATHAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 02:30:00
Court Case 5902022221262
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ARRUDA, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 16:20:00
Court Case 5902022221335
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BENNETT, LATRESSHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 02:05:00
Court Case 5902022221267
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAHDI, TAUHEEDAH NUHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1979
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 03:07:00
Court Case 5902022221273
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name RAMIREZ, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1977
Height 5.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 01:07:00
Court Case 5902010206953
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BLOUNT, THOMAS WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-02 04:23:00
Court Case 5902022221274
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount