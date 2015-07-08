Below are the Union County arrests for 07-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Miriam Rebecca
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Rdo, Poss Meth) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Probation Violation) (F),
Description King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (rdo, Poss Meth) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (probation Violation) (F), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 7/2/2022 10:08.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Rushing, Michael
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case 202204256
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Rushing, Michael (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Lexington Ave, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 17:53.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Hall, David Marice
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Hall, David Marice (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 18:54.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Bello, Javier Villanueva
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case 202204762
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Bello, Javier Villanueva (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W Phifer St, Marshville, NC, on 7/2/2022 19:43.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Pina, Ari Geovni
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
Description Pina, Ari Geovni (H /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 74 & 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 20:15.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Zepada Grenado, Cesar Gaspar
Arrest Date 07/02/2022
Court Case 202204767
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Zepada Grenado, Cesar Gaspar (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Unionville Indian Trail Rd/monroe Expressway, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/2/2022 20:40.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S