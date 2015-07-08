Below are the Union County arrests for 07-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Miriam Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Rdo, Poss Meth) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Probation Violation) (F),
|Description
|King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (rdo, Poss Meth) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (probation Violation) (F), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 7/2/2022 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Rushing, Michael
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|202204256
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Michael (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Lexington Ave, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 17:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Hall, David Marice
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hall, David Marice (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Bello, Javier Villanueva
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|202204762
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Bello, Javier Villanueva (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W Phifer St, Marshville, NC, on 7/2/2022 19:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Pina, Ari Geovni
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
|Description
|Pina, Ari Geovni (H /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 74 & 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/2/2022 20:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Zepada Grenado, Cesar Gaspar
|Arrest Date
|07/02/2022
|Court Case
|202204767
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Zepada Grenado, Cesar Gaspar (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Unionville Indian Trail Rd/monroe Expressway, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/2/2022 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S