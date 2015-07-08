Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KING, SHAUNET
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/18/1984
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 05:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022221398
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, AMANDA LAVONDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022221419
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 06:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022221403
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FABRIZIO, DREW DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 16:42:00
|Court Case
|5902022221416
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FINCHAM, RUSSELL MEADE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 04:51:00
|Court Case
|5902022221404
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER DEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-03 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022221422
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount