Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-03-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name KING, SHAUNET
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1984
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 05:53:00
Court Case 5902022221398
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, AMANDA LAVONDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 14:00:00
Court Case 5902022221419
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 06:06:00
Court Case 5902022221403
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FABRIZIO, DREW DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 16:42:00
Court Case 5902022221416
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FINCHAM, RUSSELL MEADE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 04:51:00
Court Case 5902022221404
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-03 15:13:00
Court Case 5902022221422
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount