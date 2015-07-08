Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2200-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, on 7/3/2022 09:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
|Arrest Date
|07-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding (202204770), at 2100 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 1:23:18 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Walsh, Neil Kendall
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2022
|Court Case
|202204264
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 400-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|King, Ashley Pearl
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Littering (M),
|Description
|King, Ashley Pearl (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Littering (M), at 3100-BLK S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/3/2022 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Honeycutt, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Littering (M),
|Description
|Honeycutt, David Allen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Littering (M), at 3100-BLK S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/3/2022 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Davis, Taras Naqui
|Arrest Date
|07/03/2022
|Court Case
|202204267
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Davis, Taras Naqui (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3600-BLK Walkup Av/n Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C