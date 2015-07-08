Below are the Union County arrests for 07-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
Arrest Date 07/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2200-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, on 7/3/2022 09:38.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte
Arrest Date 07-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Coppedge, Jatheria Domonte (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding (202204770), at 2100 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 1:23:18 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Walsh, Neil Kendall
Arrest Date 07/03/2022
Court Case 202204264
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 400-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 13:22.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name King, Ashley Pearl
Arrest Date 07/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Littering (M),
Description King, Ashley Pearl (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Littering (M), at 3100-BLK S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/3/2022 14:18.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Honeycutt, David Allen
Arrest Date 07/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Littering (M),
Description Honeycutt, David Allen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Littering (M), at 3100-BLK S Providence Rd/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/3/2022 14:20.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Davis, Taras Naqui
Arrest Date 07/03/2022
Court Case 202204267
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Davis, Taras Naqui (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3600-BLK Walkup Av/n Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 15:17.
Arresting Officer Horne, C