Description

Davis, Taras Naqui (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3600-BLK Walkup Av/n Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/3/2022 15:17.