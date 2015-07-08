Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLISON, COREY TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 00:30:00
|Court Case
|3102022050037
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LYON, ALISON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022221506
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON, SAMIYAH MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/28/2003
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|97
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022221473
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|ARDNER, SHANE PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/29/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 07:46:00
|Court Case
|1202021052554
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RUSHING, MARQUIS DIONTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/20/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022221474
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GILCHRIST, SHALIJAMON JAPHAT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/2004
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-04 08:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022221511
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00