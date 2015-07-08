Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Whitehead, Alden John
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204282
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indicment, M (M),
|Description
|Whitehead, Alden John (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indicment, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Matthews, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Gibson, Shannon Marie
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202201330
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Shannon Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Ellis, Isaah Rashon
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204284
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ellis, Isaah Rashon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204285
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Ellis, Isaiah Marquez
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204285
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Ellis, Isaiah Marquez (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Harrington, Matthew Clayton
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204285
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Matthew Clayton (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R