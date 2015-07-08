Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Whitehead, Alden John
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202204282
Charge True Bill Of Indicment, M (M),
Description Whitehead, Alden John (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indicment, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Matthews, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:06.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Gibson, Shannon Marie
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202201330
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Gibson, Shannon Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:52.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Ellis, Isaah Rashon
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202204284
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ellis, Isaah Rashon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 10:58.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202204285
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:02.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Ellis, Isaiah Marquez
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202204285
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Ellis, Isaiah Marquez (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:23.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Harrington, Matthew Clayton
Arrest Date 07/04/2022
Court Case 202204285
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Harrington, Matthew Clayton (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2022 11:42.
Arresting Officer Broome, R