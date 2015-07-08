Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLEVINS, HARRISON HEATH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/2004
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 02:37:00
|Court Case
|5902022221572
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LEAR, JAY DUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/13/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 10:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, REGINALD NEVARREO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 12:37:00
|Court Case
|5902022221639
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BRINSON, CARTER CLAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/5/2004
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022221573
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HILL, ROOSEVELT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 10:34:00
|Court Case
|5902022219745
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HILL, CHARLES BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-05 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022221331
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount