Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Cohandan Francis C
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cohandan Francis C (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK W Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Zarate, Marcelino
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2022
|Court Case
|202204821
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Zarate, Marcelino (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 20:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 4100-BLK Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/5/2022 20:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Lerch, Jean Jingqiu Mao
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lerch, Jean Jingqiu Mao (A /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 7033 Old Evergreen Pkwy, SC, on 7/5/2022 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Lewis, Keyanna Lashay
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lewis, Keyanna Lashay (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P