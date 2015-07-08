Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Cohandan Francis C
Arrest Date 07/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Smith, Cohandan Francis C (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK W Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 17:29.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Zarate, Marcelino
Arrest Date 07/05/2022
Court Case 202204821
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Zarate, Marcelino (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 20:33.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Gunn, Dustin Alexander
Arrest Date 07/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
Description Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 4100-BLK Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/5/2022 20:36.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Lerch, Jean Jingqiu Mao
Arrest Date 07/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lerch, Jean Jingqiu Mao (A /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 7033 Old Evergreen Pkwy, SC, on 7/5/2022 08:27.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Lewis, Keyanna Lashay
Arrest Date 07/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Lewis, Keyanna Lashay (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Colonial Cir, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2022 10:50.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P