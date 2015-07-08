Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BATTEN, TAWAAN MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022221711
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, EDWIN KWAME
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/18/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 13:54:00
|Court Case
|1202022050914
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SOMMERS, LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/22/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 10:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DOUGLAS, LAQASHA SHERNIKA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/30/1983
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 15:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIES, GRACE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 00:24:00
|Court Case
|5902022221687
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CHASTAIN, CHRISTOPHER NEIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-06 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022217689
|Charge Description
|REMOVE/TAMPER SEX OFFEN SBM
|Bond Amount
|2500.00