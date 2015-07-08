Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BATTEN, TAWAAN MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 08:00:00
Court Case 5902022221711
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name ANDERSON, EDWIN KWAME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/18/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 13:54:00
Court Case 1202022050914
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SOMMERS, LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 11/22/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 10:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DOUGLAS, LAQASHA SHERNIKA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/30/1983
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 15:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIES, GRACE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 00:24:00
Court Case 5902022221687
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CHASTAIN, CHRISTOPHER NEIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-06 09:40:00
Court Case 5902022217689
Charge Description REMOVE/TAMPER SEX OFFEN SBM
Bond Amount 2500.00