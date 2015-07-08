Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ross, Joshua Matthew
Arrest Date 07/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ross, Joshua Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 75/hermitage Place, on 7/6/2022 17:35.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Massey, James Arthur
Arrest Date 07/06/2022
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment, F (F),
Description Massey, James Arthur (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment, F (F), at 700-BLK Martin Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 7/6/2022 11:43.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette
Arrest Date 07/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaire Rev), M (M),
Description Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaire Rev), M (M), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 7/6/2022 11:59.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Funderburk, M`kayla
Arrest Date 07/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Funderburk, M`kayla (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1800-BLK Clear Hill Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2022 12:23.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Jones, Michael Vancleve
Arrest Date 07/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
Description Jones, Michael Vancleve (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 7800-BLK Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 7/6/2022 13:41.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Cortes, Jair Izack
Arrest Date 07-06-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Cortes, Jair Izack (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Yield Right Of Way Sign/light (202204333), at 799 N Charlotte Av/i B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2022 2:10:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H