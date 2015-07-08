Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ross, Joshua Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ross, Joshua Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 75/hermitage Place, on 7/6/2022 17:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Massey, James Arthur
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment, F (F),
|Description
|Massey, James Arthur (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment, F (F), at 700-BLK Martin Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 7/6/2022 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaire Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Morrell, Alyssa Lynnette (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaire Rev), M (M), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 7/6/2022 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Funderburk, M`kayla
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, M`kayla (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1800-BLK Clear Hill Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2022 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Jones, Michael Vancleve
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Jones, Michael Vancleve (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs, F (F), at 7800-BLK Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 7/6/2022 13:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Cortes, Jair Izack
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cortes, Jair Izack (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Yield Right Of Way Sign/light (202204333), at 799 N Charlotte Av/i B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2022 2:10:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H