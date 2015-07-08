Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MIXON, VERTIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 10:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JAMES LESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 14:25:00
Court Case 5902022221862
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SALVADOR, VIVIAN APARICIO
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 11:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSTON, MAYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/2003
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 15:55:00
Court Case 5902022222046
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CRAWFORD, DABARRIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 09:20:00
Court Case 5902022221839
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MORRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 345
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-07 15:07:00
Court Case 5902022221898
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount