Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Chancley, Romain Mendez
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Chancley, Romain Mendez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Spence, Alan Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M) And 2) Misdemanor Probation Viol (F),
|Description
|Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M) and 2) Misdemanor Probation Viol (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 12:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Rouse, Tremay Daveeka
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Rouse, Tremay Daveeka (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Robbins, Jeremy
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Robbins, Jeremy (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6000-BLK Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, on 7/7/2022 05:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Mills, Colton
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mills, Colton (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 4:20:17 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H