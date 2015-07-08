Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
Arrest Date 07/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 10:13.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Chancley, Romain Mendez
Arrest Date 07/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Chancley, Romain Mendez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 12:14.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Spence, Alan Paul
Arrest Date 07/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M) And 2) Misdemanor Probation Viol (F),
Description Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M) and 2) Misdemanor Probation Viol (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 12:19.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Rouse, Tremay Daveeka
Arrest Date 07/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Rouse, Tremay Daveeka (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 13:06.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Robbins, Jeremy
Arrest Date 07/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Robbins, Jeremy (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6000-BLK Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, on 7/7/2022 05:08.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Mills, Colton
Arrest Date 07-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mills, Colton (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2022 4:20:17 PM.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H