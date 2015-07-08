Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHISOLM, TRAVIS JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/1/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 08:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GURUNG, MANOJ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/1998
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 09:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022221984
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|CHARLESTON, ARNOLD BARTHOLOMEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/20/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022222236
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DALTON, BILLY RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/31/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 08:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 04:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022222204
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ALLEN, JORDAN MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-08 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022222210
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount