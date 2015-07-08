Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHISOLM, TRAVIS JORDAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/1991
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 08:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GURUNG, MANOJ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1998
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 09:48:00
Court Case 5902022221984
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name CHARLESTON, ARNOLD BARTHOLOMEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 13:45:00
Court Case 5902022222236
Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DALTON, BILLY RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 08:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMSON, DONNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/24/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 04:55:00
Court Case 5902022222204
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ALLEN, JORDAN MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-08 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022222210
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount