Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ridley, Kirstie Lynn
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assualt) (M),
Description Ridley, Kirstie Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assualt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 16:07.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Huntley, Trashean Jamar
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case 202204407
Charge Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
Description Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 500-BLK N Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 16:11.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Tarlton, David Matthew
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Allen, Max Livingston
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case 202204393
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 09:11.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Harry, Joshua Russell
Arrest Date 07/08/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 1800-BLK Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/8/2022 22:29.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C