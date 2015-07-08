Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ridley, Kirstie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assualt) (M),
|Description
|Ridley, Kirstie Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assualt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|202204407
|Charge
|Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 500-BLK N Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Tarlton, David Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Allen, Max Livingston
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|202204393
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2022 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Harry, Joshua Russell
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 1800-BLK Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/8/2022 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C