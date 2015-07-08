Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Evatt, Joshua
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case 202204427
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Evatt, Joshua (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2022 21:07.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Blakeney, Ella Ruth
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case 202204429
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Blakeney, Ella Ruth (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2022 23:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Winston, Audra Blair
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case 202200581
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Rehobeth Rd/w South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2022 00:36.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Allen, Angela Roshell
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case 202204429
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Allen, Angela Roshell (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2022 23:16.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Goldman, Gregory Alan
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Goldman, Gregory Alan (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 8100-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2022 01:45.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Ludlow, Chaomar Maleek
Arrest Date 07/09/2022
Court Case 202204893
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ludlow, Chaomar Maleek (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1500-BLK E Sunset Dr/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2022 03:16.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S