Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BALDWIN, TIMIKA YARNELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 00:44:00
Court Case 5902022222423
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CARACHURE, GUSTAVO ADOLFO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 07:00:00
Court Case 5902022222451
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name ELLISON, MALAYKI JAIBRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 16:16:00
Court Case 5902022222147
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name FRAZIER, EMMA LOUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/2000
Height 5.4
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 00:41:00
Court Case 5902022222425
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, DATRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 05:30:00
Court Case 5902022222437
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-10 15:56:00
Court Case 5902022222467
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 500000.00