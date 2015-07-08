Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BALDWIN, TIMIKA YARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/28/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902022222423
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CARACHURE, GUSTAVO ADOLFO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022222451
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLISON, MALAYKI JAIBRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902022222147
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|FRAZIER, EMMA LOUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 00:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022222425
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DATRON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/16/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022222437
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-10 15:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022222467
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|500000.00