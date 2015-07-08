Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2022 1:52:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call (C), at [Address], on 07:54, 7/10/2022. Reported: 07:54, 7/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Public Storage VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering
|Arrest Date
|07-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Public Storage VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 200-BLK Normand St, Monroe, NC, on 10:40, 7/10/2022. Reported: 10:40, 7/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Fleeger, Payton Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Fleeger, Payton Nicholas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Potter Rd @ Newton Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/10/2022 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Viveros-martinez, Maricio Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Viveros-martinez, Maricio Alejandro (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/10/2022 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Thomas, Justin Bruce
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2022
|Court Case
|202204887
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Justin Bruce (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2022 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E