Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name TOLLIVER, CORRY SAVALAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1975
Height 5.6
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 01:21:00
Court Case 5902022222506
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAIRSTON, ANTONIO KENYATAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 09:10:00
Court Case 5902021017171
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SWINDELL, IESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 16:15:00
Court Case 802015051039
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BAUTISTA-LEON, JORGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022218018
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name HUTCHESON, DAVION RASHOD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/5/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 226
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 10:42:00
Court Case 5902022219157
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name SMITH, JACQUES ADRIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1961
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-11 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022215573
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount