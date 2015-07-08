Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Brian Thomas
Arrest Date 07/11/2022
Court Case 202204904
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Thomas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK Randall Rd, Polkton, NC, on 7/11/2022 15:50.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Rushing, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 07-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Brandon Wayne (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/16, Waxhaw, on 7/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Chambers, Yamonti Verneal
Arrest Date 07/11/2022
Court Case 202204461
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Chambers, Yamonti Verneal (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 300-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2022 16:57.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits
Arrest Date 07-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (C), at [Address], between 00:28, 7/11/2022 and 00:29, 7/11/2022. Reported: 00:29, 7/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Chambers, Yamonti Verneal
Arrest Date 07/11/2022
Court Case 202204463
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Chambers, Yamonti Verneal (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 376 N Johnson St;, NC, on 7/11/2022 17:38.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 07-11-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 300-BLK N Church St, Monroe, NC, between 10:03, 7/11/2022 and 10:04, 7/11/2022. Reported: 10:04, 7/11/2022.
Arresting Officer Burton, B