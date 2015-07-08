Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Thomas
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2022
|Court Case
|202204904
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Thomas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK Randall Rd, Polkton, NC, on 7/11/2022 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Rushing, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Brandon Wayne (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/16, Waxhaw, on 7/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Chambers, Yamonti Verneal
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2022
|Court Case
|202204461
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Yamonti Verneal (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 300-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2022 16:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits
|Arrest Date
|07-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (C), at [Address], between 00:28, 7/11/2022 and 00:29, 7/11/2022. Reported: 00:29, 7/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Chambers, Yamonti Verneal
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2022
|Court Case
|202204463
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Yamonti Verneal (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 376 N Johnson St;, NC, on 7/11/2022 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|07-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 300-BLK N Church St, Monroe, NC, between 10:03, 7/11/2022 and 10:04, 7/11/2022. Reported: 10:04, 7/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B